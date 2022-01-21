Ayeza and Danish Taimoor wow fans with steamy photoshoot

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are packing on the PDA in their steamy romantic photos. Ayeza, who enjoys a following of 10.9 million on Instagram, turned to her photo-sharing app to share a thread of pictures with hubby Danish. Leaving the portraits captionless, Ayeza and Danish spoke louder with their infectious chemistry. Within a few hours of Ayeza’s new upload, her celebrity friends went on to shower love on the parents of two. “Uff too much HOTNESS,” wrote supermodel Nadia Hussain, adding fire emoticons. “No one can beat the chemistry of you and Danish either its on screen or off all evil eyes off MASAHALLAH,” added a fan.













