Hathi tang agaya: Yasir Hussain

Actor Yasir Hussain shared a video of him riding an elephant with his celebrity wife Iqra Aziz in Thailand that has gone viral across social media platforms.

The video, which has millions of views on Instagram, saw the celebrity couple sitting on the elephant as the animal stood in the water.

He shared pictures of his Thailand trip on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Socha Na Tha shared pictures on her Instagram page also.

It is pertinent to mention that the Baaji star proposed to his fellow celebrity during an awards show in June 2019. They tied the knot in December of the same year.

The Ghairat star talked about her first meeting with Yasir Hussain on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan. She mentioned that it happened in an awards show as well.

The starlet mentioned that their second meeting took place in an award ceremony, adding they began to know each other after it besides spending time together.

“I liked spending time with Yasir when I started knowing him. He is a kind-hearted person,” she added.

She went on to say said that she is blessed to have a supportive husband who is not threatened by having a strong wife.

They were blessed with baby boy Kabir Hussain in July last year.