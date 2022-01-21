Ali Zafar wins Internet with a sweet gesture

Singer and actor Ali Zafar who is all set to perform at Dubai Expo tonight has won the Twitterati with this sweet gesture of him for a fan.

Ahead of his performance at the Jubilee Stage in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Ali Zafar won hearts yet again with his kind offer to an admirer. A Dubai-based user of the micro-blogging site tweeted a funny complaint on past weekend, “Ali zafar’s concert is coming up and i have no friends with whom i can attend it matlub had hogaayi pehli bar akelapan kuch zyada bura lugrha hai”, Yushay, a Twitter user wrote.

On Wednesday, the singer took notice of the tweet and offered her to attend the event with his wife and him. Ali wrote on the social site, “Don’t worry, we’ll find you friends. If not you can come with me and Ayesha :)”, what a charming gesture by the true superstar that he is.

The rockstar has left his fans swooning with the act once again, and many replied to his tweet in hope of being the lucky ones to get the proposal.

The lucky fan is head over heels, to say the least, and tweeted “OMG!! That’s So Sweet AZ!! You madeee my daayyyy!”.

Few minutes earlier, the fortunate lady has affirmed to be accepting the generous offer and mentioned that she will be attending the concert. “IN FEWW HOURSS I AM GONNAAA BE AT ALI ZAFAR’S CONCERTTTT OMGGGGGG!!!”, Yushay wrote with a bunch of heart emojis.