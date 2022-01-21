Daler Mehndi admires Naseebo’s singing skills in ‘Tu Jhoom’

The Pakistani music sensation Naseebo Lal has been receiving appreciation by music lovers worldwide, with the release of Coke Studio’s spiritual melody “Tu Jhoom”.

The singer had the chance to work with the Legendary Sufi artist Abida Parveen.

While people are not ready to get over the beauty of the song and the way Naseebo Lal has performed in the presence of the legend Abida Parveen, the singer was showered with compliments and good wishes from across the border as well.

Recently the Indian Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared a video expressing love and respect for Naseebo Lal’s amazing vocals in the new melody. He expressed that Naseebo Lal has made her mark worldwide including India in the community of music lovers.

Naseebo Lal responded with words of gratefulness for the famous Punjabi Singer. She thanked him in a post on Instagram, along with sharing his video.

“Thank you so much paa ji Mola apko salamt rakhen”, stated Naseebo Lal.