Similarities between the career choices of Muhammad Ali, Waheed Murad and Nadeem

Trio of Top 3 male superstars of Pakistan Film Industry and 3 female actresses worked in only three films which were highly acclaimed by the masses and celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

According to a report of Film Magazine, 3 Legends Muhammad Ali, Waheed Murad and Nadeem during their career spinning on several years had worked in 3 films ‘Jab jab Phool Khilay’, ‘Shama’ and ‘Phool Mere Gulshan ka’ while Shabnam, Mumtaz and Babra also worked in 3 films including Intezaar, Bhool and Talash which also celebrated Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee.

Jab Jab phool Khilay and Phool Mere gulshan ka were directed by Iqbal Akhter and Shama was directed by Nazar Shabab.

Mumtaz played a powerful role of a selfish and modern woman in ‘Intezar’ as compared to the nominal role of Shabnam as a Teacher and Babra who played Nadeem’s sister role.

‘Bhool’ was Produced by Shamim Ara in which Shabnam played the leading role paired with Nadeem.

Writer Masroor Anwer created balanced roles of 3 actresses in ‘Talaash’ particularly focused on Mumtaz who accidently separated from her family and reunited after many years. Film Director Pervaiz Malik completely justified the roles of Shabnam, Mumtaz and Babra in the film celebrating Diamond Jubilee.