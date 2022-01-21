Zhalay’s hilarious Instagram reels go viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi recently shared some funny reels on her Instagram account, that went viral within a few hours.

‘Jalaibee’ actor took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Wednesday night to share a couple of hilarious reels with her followers which they always look forward to. The latest video clip shared by Zhalay sees her mimicking a humorous script with her cat who was seemingly annoyed by the actor and was later released.

“Some asked me ‘Do I have friends?’, it’s just me and my dragon”, she lip-synched in the video captioned with “This dragon is my friend”.

Another video posted minutes earlier witnessed the actor synching the script in her car while giving funny expressions, “Xiada garmi aur xiada sardi main kaam nahin hota” (I can’t work if the weather is too warm or cold), Sarhadi captioned the reel.

The ‘Rang Laaga’ actor, who has been quite active on her social media accounts, with over 625,000 followers, often shares her aesthetic pictures and entertaining Tiktok videos for her fans. Her content is admired by the users of the social application, who often express their love in the comments section.

Earlier, the actor shared a video on the social app that had a disguised message for haters, “Hatred from people is the proof that you are in the right direction towards success”, Zhalay mimicked the script in the reel that was captioned with “Haters only prove you are doing it right”.