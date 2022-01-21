Yashma’s latest video goes viral on social media

Actor Yashma Gill’s latest video of her is viral on the picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram. In the actor’s viral video, we can see her re-enacting the lyrics of a song that is playing in the background in a car. Yashma Gill’s video has been viewed by millions of her fans and was praised by Instagram users. With a million Instagram followers, the actor is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media. She takes to the photo and video sharing application for sharing the pictures from her photoshoots and projects’ BTS. Earlier, she broke the internet by sharing pictures of her in a green kurta shalwar. The two-picture gallery got thousands of likes from the visual sharing social media app. The actor has proved her mettle with her work in many superhit serials such as Azmaish, Kab Mere Kehlaoge, Qurban, Iltija and Kab Mere Kehlaoge are some of her projects. She has worked along with stellar actors in her serials as well.













