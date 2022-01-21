Never say die Spurs delight Conte with Leicester late show

LEICESTER: Antonio Conte said he saw the spirit he is trying to implement at Tottenham after Steven Bergwijn scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Leicester with thrilling 3-2 win on Wednesday. The Foxes looked set to snatch victory against the run of play as Patson Daka and James Maddison struck either side of Harry Kane’s first-half equaliser. However, Bergwijn, who had not scored a Premier League goal this season, came off the bench to turn the game on its head in a dramatic finale.

Instead of suffering Conte’s first league defeat since taking charge in November, victory lifts Spurs above north London rivals Arsenal into fifth and within a point of fourth-placed West Ham with three games in hand. “I think we showed today that we don’t want to give up. Never,” said the Italian. “The players know very well what our philosophy must be. We must fight to the end and try to also get a result.” The match had been rescheduled at Leicester’s request after they were unable to field a side in December due to a combination of coronavirus cases and injuries.

Brendan Rodgers’ men remain severely depleted with four players away at the Africa Cup of Nations on top of a long injury list, but were seconds away from a win that would have ignited their own hopes of European football next season. “That was a great opportunity tonight, but you have to see that through,” said Rodgers. “I don’t think Tottenham won the game, we presented them the three points.” Tottenham were fresh after their derby clash against Arsenal had been called off on Sunday against their will.