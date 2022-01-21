Terror revisits Lahore

At least three persons, including a child, were killed while 26 others sustained injuries in an explosion at Pan Mandi in New Anarkali area of Lahore on Thursday.

According to police, people were busy in the bazaar when the blast occurred which also damaged glasses of the buildings and some motorcycles. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operation besides shifting the injured to Mayo Hospital where two people died, while the condition of four injured was stated to be critical. Police claimed that an explosive material was planted in a motorcycle parked near a shop adding that blast had left behind a crater.

The attack was claimed on Twitter by a spokesperson for the so-called Baloch Nationalist Army, a newly formed separatist group based in Balochistan.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said best medical facilities were being provided to the injured, as most of them received injuries related to ortho, adding that the hospital was fully equipped with modern facilities. Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the terrorists who tried to spoil law and order in the province would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious intentions. He directed CCPO Lahore to complete investigation into every aspect of the incident as soon as possible and bring the accused to justice.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan issued an order to put security on high alert in the province in view of the Anarkali blast. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed provision of the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Police officials said the blast caused a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground.

Scores of visitors throng the Anarkali area every day where a number of markets and a variety of business centres are located.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha said the blast took place at 1:45pm, while safe city cameras would be used to track down the culprits. The area has been cordoned off and police officials are gathering evidence from the scene of the crime, he said. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said there was a “threat of terrorism”. “I am going [to the area] and will collect more information; once I have more updates, I will let [people] know.” Shedding light on other issues, he said the ceasefire between the government and the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had come to an end, adding that a red alert had been issued for five other major cities across Pakistan.