Cargo ship runs aground at Karachi port

A cargo ship has run aground at the Karachi port after its steering mechanism malfunctioned. Bulk container ship MSC Emily II, which is registered in Liberia, was entering the Karachi Port when it veered off its course and ran aground. To slavage the ship, three tugboats were sent but their first attempt has failed due to high tides, according to initial reports. Karachi Port Trust officials have confirmed the development and said that efforts to “pull out and float” the vessel were under way. The run aground ship has not disrupted the maritime traffic and the chennel remains open, the officials said. Record available at maritime websites indicates that the ship had left Indian port of Mundra on January 19.













