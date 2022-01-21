PM, Bill Gates discuss issues related to eradication of polio

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and discussed matters of shared concern, including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for the work of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world. He in particular lauded the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan remained a key priority of the government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He also underscored that Pakistan witnessed a continued positive progress with sharp reduction in Polio cases in 2021 and recorded only one polio case in the whole year. While commending the Gates Foundation’s strong advocacy to promote equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to help low-income countries alleviate the social and economic effects of the pandemic.

Bill Gates appreciated the recent efforts made by Pakistan to eradicate polio, reinforced his commitment to polio eradication; acknowledged Pakistan’s successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign; and assured of Gates Foundation’s continued support. The prime minister and Bill Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects would substantially reduce pollution levels for featuring green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources and eco-friendly international best practices.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the said projects, emphasized that the said projects were of vital importance for the country and particularly Lahore.

He said the Government had no self-interest rather it was working for the welfare of citizens of Lahore.

The prime minister said that the incumbent government had revitalized dead capital to earn revenues and had initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government planned during last two decades.

He directed that disciplinary action would be taken against officials who did not adhere to timelines that cause delay in projects’ implementation. He also directed the Punjab government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects. Earlier, the meeting was briefed that green spaces had been reserved in all projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction. It was apprised that seven international groups have participated in establishment of a waste treatment plant in Ravi Urban Development project and agreements had been reached with international organizations including UN-HABITAT to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was also updated regarding components of RUDA projects to be considered for inclusion in CPEC projects.

It was informed that 1500 kanals Chaharbagh Residential project has been launched with 3000 apartments and 1000 low cost apartments for which 17,500 applications had been received and balloting would be held next month. Regarding CBD, it was apprised that Rs. 15 billion revenue was expected from sale of seven mixed used plots. It was informed that leveling and excavation work had started in Walton.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officials. Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary of Punjab and senior provincial government officials joined via video link. Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured that the government would modernize and improve the basic road infrastructure of Balochistan to ensure progress and prosperity in the province. The prime minister, in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, said the construction of different roads, particularly the western route under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, was a major breakthrough.

He hoped that it would usher a new era of social as well as economic improvement in the province. During the meeting, they also discussed the dualization of Karachi-Quetta RCD Road. The prime minister also offered Fateha for Salar Sanjrani, the brother of Senate chairman, expressed deep grief and prayed for peace of the departed soul.