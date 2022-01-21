Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday withdrew his acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Accountability Court Judge Sajad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz along with his counsel appeared. During the proceedings, Hamza submitted that he wanted to withdraw his acquittal application, saying that he had complete confidence in the court and hoped that the case would be decided on merit. The court was also requested to exempt Opposition Leader In National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one-day through an application. The court was apprised that Shehbaz Sharif was suffering from Coronavirus and he was tested positive. Subsequently, the court permitted Hamza to withdraw his application and also allowed Shehbaz Sharif’s exemption application. The court adjourned further hearing till January 27. Hamza Shehbaz had filed the acquittal application on the basis of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amended Ordinance.













