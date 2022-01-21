ECP announces LG polls schedule for second phase in KP on March 27

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced schedule for local government (LG) elections second phase in Khyber Pakthunkhwa that would be held on March 27, 2022.

According to a notification issued here said that the local government elections second phase for mayor, chairman neighbourhood, village and tehsil councils would be held in remaining 18 districts for which all arrangements and preparations have been completed and nomination papers would be issued by the Returning Officers on February 4, 2022.

The second phase of elections would be held in districts Abbottabad, Mansehera, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

Dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates on February 7 to February 11, publication of names of the nominated candidates have been scheduled on Feb 12.

Last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officers on Feb 14 to 16.

Last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the ROs rejecting or accepting the nomination papers have been scheduled by Feb 17 to 19, last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal Excluding Sunday on Feb 20 to 22.

Similarly, publication of revised list of candidates Feb 23, last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates on Feb 25.

Allotment of Election Symbols to contesting candidates and publication of list of contesting candidates on Feb 28, polling day on March 27 and consolidation of results for five days till April 1.