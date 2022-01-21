Zahir Jaffer declared physically, mentally fit to stand trial

Doctors at the Adiala Jail Hospital have declared Zahir Jaffer, the key accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, as completely fit, a private TV channel reported.

At the plea of the accused, submitted through his counsel, the court directed the authorities concerned to conduct Zahir’s medical checkup. The Adiala Jail doctors submitted the report before Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani. According to the doctor, Zahir underwent several medical check-ups. A psychiatrist also examined and declared the accused to be fully fit. “Zahir Jaffer is physically and mentally healthy,” the doctor said.

Two days ago, it was reported that all prosecution witnesses including the investigating officer recorded their statements in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The cross-examination of all witnesses except for the investigating officer was also completed in the murder case. The investigation officer was cross-examined.

Plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam appeared before the court and was cross-examined by the counsel for the main accused on January 18.

State Councilor Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem, counsel for the main accused Zahir Jaffer, cross-examined Shaukat Mukadam through the video link. Shaukat Mukadam said that he had been an ambassador between 2010 and 2013. He said that he had signed the application for the FIR.

The lawyer of the accused asked the plaintiff “as a former ambassador, do you think it is right for a boy and a girl to have contacts without any relationship in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?”

In response to this, which Shaukat Mukadam said that it was not correct but the nature of the relationship should be seen. He said in universities, girls and boys study together. The two had known each other for 20 to 25 years.

However, lawyer Asad Jamal termed the counsel’s question improper and called for it to be dropped.