ITP organizes road safety education workshop for personnel of Rangers

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is striving to minimise the accident ratio by educating road users and ensuring strict implementation of traffic rules.

It was stated by SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal while addressing concluding ceremony of two days road safety education workshop organised by ITP here at Rangers Headquarters (17th Wing) Saidpur Islamabad to educate personnel of the force regarding traffic rules, regulations and road safety tips.

More than 50 personnel including drivers attended and staff members attended the workshop and appreciated the efforts of ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city. On the occasion, SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said the aim of holding such programme is to create a traffic sense among the people, advising them that a driver should honour others rights especially the pedestrians while driving. He also urged the participants to avoid using mobile phones and fasten seat belts during drive for safety in case of road accident. He said a minor negligence of a driver can cause an accident and endanger the lives of many. ITP is striving to provide safer journey to road users and utilising all available resources.

On the occasion, Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Naeem Khan and other Rangers officials appreciated ITP efforts in maintaining traffic discipline in the city. At conclusion certificates were distributed among the participants by the SSP Traffic.