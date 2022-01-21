Governor forms inquiry team against UoP Treasurer

Governor and Chancellor public sector Universities Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Thursday took notice of a social media video in which the employees of Peshawar University (UoP) were carrying out construction and repair work at private residence of reportedly Treasurer Ayesha Salman during working hours. The governor constituted an Inspection team to probe the matter and submit a report within a fortnight positively for further action, said a letter issued by KP Governor Secretariat and available with this agency. The letter said that the social media video showed that President of Peshawar University Teacher Association (PUTA) while standing in the premises of the private house of the Treasurer UoP was interviewing some construction workers and resultantly it turned out that they were employees of UoP and carrying out the private work during duty hours. The governor exercising his power under section 21(2) of KP Universities Act 2012 (amended in 2016) directed his inspection team to inquire into the matter.













