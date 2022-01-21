Sindh govt committed to protect human rights: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights Surendar Valasai has said that the government of Sindh is fully committed to the protection of human rights. The Pakistan People’s Party has been working seriously for the solution of people’s problems for almost fifty years. He expressed these views while addressing a one-day seminar jointly organized by Mairah Foundation and Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh entitled “Soch ko Badlo”. Surendar Valasai said that the process and day that has been laid today to commemorate the voluntary work of human rights activists will continue to be so in the future and will be an example in the future. ?

The participants of the seminar included Secretary Human Rights Department Javed Sibghatullah Mahar, Vice President Mairah Foundation Aminuddin Abro, Sajida Andalib, General Secretary Mairah Foundation, CEO Pakistan Uzma Nabil Hussain, Advocate Ashfaq Akbar, Head Project Shahid Afridi Foundation Fahad Qureshi, CEO Gawhara-ul-Uloom Humayun Waqas, Global Shaper Karachi Hub to Sikandar Bazenjo, President Step For Change and Peace Welfare Organization Zafar Iqbal, Program Manager Jia Foundation Zehrish Khanzadi, Naseem Sheikh Amr Sindh, Executive Director Ehsas Disable Welfare Trust Director Zainul Abidin, Executive Director The knowledge Forum Naghma Iqtdar, Executive Director Alhamd Soft Samiullah Arain, Azam Nojawan Change Makers, Civil Society and a large number of youth participated. Later in the ceremony, shields were awarded to the personalities who have rendered outstanding services for human rights.

Speaking on the occasion, the distinguished guests expressed their views on the current situation of human rights in the face of changing circumstances.