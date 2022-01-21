Ban on outdoor dining denounced

President All Rawalpindi Restaurants Association (RRA) Chaudhry Mohammad Farooq rejected the ban on outdoor dining and said that the government has targeted restaurants and marriage halls only.

He termed this as government’s ill intention and said that the restaurants industry has taken all the precautions and get all the employees of hospitality sector vaccinated.

Moreover, the entry has also been restricted to the vaccinated customers only. According to him, the restaurant owners have already been burdened because of ban imposed on them since 2019 and they are under numerous financial constraint because of payment of salaries to the employees, utility bills and repayment of debt.

He said that the restaurant industry will not tolerate any further restriction.

He however said that the restaurant owners are ready to cooperate with the government to cope up with the fifth Covid-19 wave and even willing to establish counters within their premises for administering booster doze of vaccine.