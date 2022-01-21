BankIslami enters sponsorship with Karachi Kings for PSL 2022

BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic finance institution, and Karachi Kings, the 2020 PSL champions, signed a Platinum sponsorship agreement for the upcoming 2022 season of the tournament.

The PakistThe ceremony was held at BankIslami’s Regional Office, Business and Finance Center, Karachi. It was attended by Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO BankIslami, Salman Iqbal, CEO ARY TV, Muhammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan and Umaid Asif from Karachi Kings as well as other members of the senior management from both parties. PSL-7 is set to begin on January 27th in Karachi.

an Super League is the most celebrated annual cricketing event that features international players from around the world. Karachi Kings is the home team for the biggest city in Pakistan and were the champions of PSL 2020. The team represents the city of Karachi that is a bustling metropolitan hub housing a diverse array of cultures and races in a collaborative environment. BankIslami is the first scheduled Islamic bank in the country and rose to become one of the most technologically advanced organizations providing a diverse portfolio through a modern approach of Sharia-compliant banking solutions to customers. As the official sponsor for Karachi King’s franchise, BankIslami aims to promote not just the sport of cricket but also the ambition of younger players in the country to rise and achieve their true potential.

Commenting on the development, President and CEO, BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, stated; “PSL is a high-profile national tournament and Karachi Kings are our home team. BankIslami has always been at the forefront of facilitating endeavors that the nation is always excited about. This partnership with Karachi Kings is another step towards showcasing our efforts in not just facilitating Pakistan’s sporting culture but also local initiatives of every kind. Our objective that is highlighted in the ‘Jeetay Ga Pakistan’ tagline explains the true spirit of this partnership that no matter which team wins, at the end of day, Pakistan emerges victorious.”

Karachi Kings are one of the strongest teams in PSL-7 with star players like Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Amir and many more making them favorites to take the crown home this year.