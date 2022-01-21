AKCSP, Tourism Promotion Services hold profit distribution event

Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP) and Tourism Promotion Services (Pakistan) Limited, Owner and Operator of Serena Hotels, held an event at Islamabad Serena Hotel to distribute the profits earned from the operations of Serena Shigar Fort and Serena Khaplu Palace with the communities of Shigar and Khaplu, and the Support Fund to Women Enterprise CIQAM from the revenue of Serena Altit Fort Residence for their partnership at Serena Altit Fort Residence.

Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy H.E. Per Albert ILsaas was the Chief Guest. Chairman Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan, Mr Akbar Ali Pesnani and Chief Executive Officer, Serena Hotels Mr Aziz Boolani also attended the event. The community representatives of Town Management Societies of Shigar, Khaplu and Head of CIQAM Green Solutions Ms Aqeela Bano and officials from the Royal Norwegian Embassy and Serena Hotels also participated in the event.

In his opening remarks Tausif Ahmad CEO Aga Khan Cultural Service welcomed the guests and said that it’s the moment to cherish the long relationship with the communities that restoration and reutilization of model got disrupted due to the pandemic, is being revived today. He said that the unique Khaplu Palace & Shigar Fort has brought cash returns for the community for its public welfare projects.

Mr Aziz Boolani said that Serena’s management of these projects are indeed an extension of its Corporate Social Responsibility which not only provides the jobs to the local community but has created a value chain for its operations, benefiting the locals in all possible ways.

Mr Akbar Ali Pesnani thanked the Royal Norwegian Embassy for their consistent support to AKCS-P for its interventions in Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab on various Heritage Restoration Projects. He reiterated AKCS-P’s commitment to communities in its areas of operations and shared some of the plans in various parts of Pakistan. Community representatives thanked AKCS-P and Serena Hotels for their continued support to the local communities enabling them to improve their quality of life. Later on, the mementos were distributed to all the stockholders in supporting restoration and reutilization of Khaplu, Shigar and Altit Fort.