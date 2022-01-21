Shell Pakistan sponsors Multan Sultans for PSL-7

Shell Pakistan is one of the leading sponsors of ‘Multan Sultans’ – the defending Champions and best performing team in HBL – Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) over the last couple of seasons. Season 7 of the HBL PSL shall commence on the 27th of January with the final scheduled to be held on 27th February, 2022.

Multan Sultans won the PSL Championship in 2021, under the excellent captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan – an iconic wicketkeeper and batter, who has also been nominated as ‘Cricketer of the Year’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Rizwan has been in great form recently, as he played some exceptional, high-score innings during the ICC T-20 World Cup 2021, held in the United Arab Emirates.

The Country Chair of Shell Pakistan, Waqar Siddiqui, expressed his excitement to be a part of Pakistan’s biggest cricketing extravaganza, in collaboration with the defending Champions of the tournament. He stated that, “We have great confidence in the competitiveness and passion of the Multan Sultans, to continue their winning streak in many more tournaments. Shell Pakistan encourages healthy social activities. Sponsorship of this contest is aimed at engaging consumers in some exhilarating entertainment. Pakistan is a nation that thoroughly enjoys and loves cricket, and the world-class sportsmen playing for Multan Sultans making it a formidable competitor in the HBL PSL-7”.

On this successful collaboration between Multan Sultans and Shell Pakistan – the Captain of the franchise, Mohammad Rizwan, stated, “We are excited with this partnership which will fuel us even more in our preparations as we aim to become the first team in the HBL PSL to win back to back titles. This sponsorship will add value to the Multan Sultans brand, as we engage millions of cricket enthusiasts”.

Syed Haider Azhar, the COO of Multan Sultans reiterated the captain’s views. “We are delighted to once again partner with Shell, the leading brand in its industry. We look forward to building on this energy and excitement with the aim of securing another title for Multan Sultans.”

Over the years, PSL has emerged as the most successful brand of cricket in Pakistan, while Multan Sultans are one the biggest franchise teams today, attracting the most successful corporate partners.

This sponsorship will also provide customers the opportunity to avail exciting offers on the purchase of Shell V-Power. Shell V-Power is a premium, hi-octane fuel that provides ‘Unbeatable Keep-Clean Performance and Protection’ to car and bike engines.