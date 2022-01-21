JOMO, Islamabad United launch premium fashion apparel

This cricketing season, fashion, arts and sports come together in a one-of-a-kind initiative. The upcoming PSL-7 is going to be bigger and more stylish than ever before. JOMO.pk has announced that in collaboration with Sapphire Textiles, they are launching a Limited Luxury Fashion Collection. This collection builds on Islamabad United’s – AAN Ideas Lab project with the world famous Pakistani visual artist Imran Qureshi.

The video of the project was launched on TV and Social Media on 16th January by ISLU, which showed Shadab Khan and Asif Ali creating together with Imran Qureshi his signature Art series. JOMO’s Limited Luxury Collection has used (this) Imran Qureshi’s artistic vision of the Islamabad United squad to build a whole line of Eastern/Western wear and gifting accessories – produced by Sapphire Textiles, one of Pakistan’s leading premium apparel manufacturers.

According to JOMO’s CEO Ali Khan-Bajauri, “This multi-tiered partnership is a statement of our times and defines what 2022 is all about for Pakistan – the next level of ecommerce, art, cricket and sustainable fashion, led respectively by leaders in these fields.” “I am especially enthused about this idea as it combines two of our long standing passions – cricket and art. This (ISLU) project will help in mainstreaming visual and other arts to cricket fans everywhere. Like all of you, I am keenly looking forward to seeing what creative forms this project takes, especially with Jomo’s fashion collection,” said Ahsan Latif, CEO of Islamabad United.

Jomo’s “ISLU x IQ” collection will be available exclusively at Jomo.pk as well as in-store at select Sapphire outlets. Pre-ordering for gifting opens on Jan 28th for all registered Jomo.pk users and available for local and global shipping before Valentine’s Day. Jomo.pk is Pakistan’s fastest growing fashion e-retailer and a premium apparel supplier. They are the Official Fashion Outfitter and E-Commerce Partner for Islamabad United! And Sapphire Textiles is Islamabad United’s Official Sustainability Partner for 2020’s PSL-7.