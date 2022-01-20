No Panadol tablets available in Hafizabad markets

The Panadol problem has now reached Hafizabad, where the medicine is no longer available in the city’s medical stores, Daily Times reported.

Furthermore, medical store owners have begun pre-ordering Panadol tablets in order to capitalize on the rising demand.

Concerned individuals requested health officials to pay attention to the Panadol scarcity and guarantee that medicine is available in Hafizabad.

After receiving a report of a Panadol scarcity in the city, the Punjab Primary Health Department ensured a priority supply of Panadol at medical stores in Lahore near all government hospitals under the supervision of the Chief Drug Controller Punjab Azhar Jamal Salimi in November 2021.