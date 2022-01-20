Relief being provided to people of Harnai: Agha

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Wednesday said that government was taking measures to provide relief to people of earthquake hit area of Harnai district.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Syed Khaliq Shah at Governor House here.

Construction of new dams from National Highway Ziarat to Sanjavi, Harnai Sibi Road and augmentation of water reserves came under discussion in the meeting.

The Goveronr Balochistan said that provincial was participating in relief and rehabilitation activities of earthquake hit area of the Harnai district while from the first day of Harnai quake till today, we have been in constant touch with the people of the area.

The excellent performance of the government, the people and the private sector is commendable, he mentioned. The delegation extended special thanks to the Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and his entire team for the effective performance during the Harnai earthquake.