IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a family

Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of killing of a lady doctor and her three children in a house in Kahna and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore .

The IG Punjab directed that the incident be investigated with the help of forensic teams and legal action be taken against the accused as soon as possible.

Sardar Ali Khan said that the incident should be investigated keeping in view all aspects. IGP issues orders for promotion of IT based policing Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said the IT based policing should be promoted in the province for crime control and convenience of people.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on IT reforms at the Central Police Office here. The meeting discussed IT projects, their upgradation and other professional matters. The IG directed that the latest technology should be used to bring the investigation of serious crimes to a logical conclusion as soon as possible.

He directed officers to facilitate service delivery through IT reforms to address public issues and provide facilities. He said training would be conducted in all districts to enhance capacity of incharge IT cell and focal persons. The IG directed all RPOs and DPOs to pay special attention to technology based reforms, adding that the concept of modern policing was not possible without effective use of information technology.

Sardar Ali Khan said monitoring system and working matters at the level of police stations should be carried out in accordance with the designed software and all supervisory officers should make the use of IT applications.

He said mobile applications of the police should be upgraded and simplified and other applications, including Women Safety App, Service Center App, Tourist Facilitation App, Driving License App should be advertised.

During the meeting, it was informed that the department was accelerating the use of information technology for crime control and public service delivery in accordance with the principles of smart and community policing. The meeting was attended by Additional IG Operations, DIG IT Iqbal Dara, DIG Operations and other officers.