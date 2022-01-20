Adamjee Life, Indus Hospital join hands for improved healthcare

As a gesture of continued support towards the healthcare sector of the country and towards the Indus Hospital as part of its CSR initiative, Adamjee Life Assurance enters into a mutually beneficial partnership with the Indus Hospital through a MoU signing.

The company earlier collaborated with Indus Hospital through an employee blood drive in 2021 and this is in effort of up the support Adamjee Life had already extended towards the hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ahson Nasim, GM HR, General & Corporate Affairs – Adamjee Life, said “Adamjee Life has always strived to demonstrate our commitment to the greater cause for the nation and those in need. We have and always will keep these efforts alive to be of service for the society at large because as a company we believe in the people first philosophy. Further in the years to come, we shall stand firm and show an even greater commitment towards the health care sector and the whole of Pakistan, as much as we can.”

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Chief Executive Officer – Indus Hospital & Health Networks stated – “We are grateful to Adamjee Life for their generous contribution towards the Indus Hospital & Health Networks as we continue with our mission of providing quality care, free of cost. Adamjee Life’s priceless support means a lot to us and we hope that this cooperation will continue to benefit the underserved population of the country for the years to come.”

Ms. Nabeela Darugar, Sr. Marketing Manager Adamjee Life and Mr. Danish Ali, Marketing Manager Indus Hospital also presided the event. Collaborating with Indus Hospital is a testament of Adamjee Life’s strong resolve to work towards developing a sustainable and robust healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan.