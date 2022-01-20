Al Haj Automotive rolls out Proton X70

Al Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd., progressive assembler and distributor of Proton in Pakistan, held the line off ceremony for the most-awaited locally assembled Proton X70.

Pakistan National Cricket Icon and Proton’s Brand Ambassador Shahid Afridi attended the ceremony as chief guest. The occasion was also graced by the management of Al-Haj and Proton.

The roll out of the Proton X70 marks a breakthrough in Pakistan’s automotive industry, as this is the first time that a highly advanced SUV is being assembled locally in Pakistan. Al-Haj has built a state-of-the-art vehicle plant which employs the latest technology and equipment that ensures that the locally assembled Proton X70 conforms to Proton’s Global Quality Standards. This high-tech plant has been tailored and customized according to the needs and requirements of assembling an advanced and intelligent vehicle like the Proton X70. One of the several advanced technologies employed include the class-leading 7-axis Robotic paint shop that is of industry best standard. Al-Haj closely worked with technical experts from Proton Malaysia to setup the X70 manufacturing facility that also has the capability to install and calibrate ADAS Systems in Proton X70. This facility is not only available at the plant, but also at all authorized 3S Dealerships across Pakistan.

Al-Haj reaffirms to resolve delivery issues and fulfillment of all pending booked orders of CKD X70 units. Deliveries of the locally assembled Proton X70 will start from March 2022. The build quality and features of the locally assembled X70 will be same as that of the Imported X70 as Proton continues to set new industry standards in Pakistan.