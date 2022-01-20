Gwadar old city master plan in the making

Gwadar Old City Master Plan is in making on fast-track promising new avenues of progress and prosperity for local community.

This was stated by Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani during a public hearing at GDA auditorium organized by Gwadar Development Organization. According to Gwadar Pro, Gwadar, old City Master plan features conservation of historical places, old markets including Shahi Bazaar, Janaat Bazaar, rehabilitation of city arteries, revamping of drainage and sewerage system, skill education for Gwadar’s boat-makers. GDA DG Mujeeb Ur Rehman said that GDA has a pivotal role in Gwadar Old City Master Plan on modern lines.

In order to take local people on board seeking their insights in the formation of Gwadar Old City Master Plan, open court has been held, he added. Given the suggestions of social and political activists, he said, best development projects are being laid down to ensure sustainable growth.

Due to dilapidated old sewerage and drainage lines, Gwadar city had to suffer worst inundation after heavy downpour and hoped that with the installation of new sewerage and draining system, people will never brace for flood devastation, he explained.

He also appreciated China’s flood donation and said that China always comes forward to dispense humanitarian aid at critical times.