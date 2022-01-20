FINCA Microfinance Bank wins Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks Awards

FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd Pakistan wins the prestigious Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks Awards 2021 for its vision, strategy and business impact in the Pakistani microfinance market.

FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd Pakistan won a level 4 Award which means that the organization implemented the diversity and inclusion (DEI) systemically, showing improved results and outcomes beyond what was required of it in Pakistan. As of December 2021, the percentage for female staff was recorded at 24%; almost 37% more than December 2020.

The GDIB Awards uses different benchmarks to gauge organizational performance. Internally, FINCA exhibited pronounced progress in attracting and retaining resources through great advancement in areas such as recruitment, advancement, compensation, benefits and flexibility for its staff. Externally, FINCA showed extraordinary progress in serving the community through its tailored products/services, innovative marketing and responsible sourcing.

“It gives me immense pleasure to learn that FINCA has been recognized for exhibiting outstanding measures taken in the spheres of promoting diversity and inclusion in Pakistan. Ever since its inception, FINCA through a network of 130+ branches across 120+ cities in Pakistan, has endeavoured to empower Pakistanis to meet their needs and celebrate their diversity. We have, over the years, encouraged and excelled at promoting a more diverse FINCA family both internally and externally, within our staff and borrower clients. Quite recently, we also inaugurated the industry’s first all women branch in Islamabad, a true testament to our commitment to the mission. Today the FINCA family has women at key positions, leading and steering the organization to continued success in Pakistan. On the customers’ side, we have thousands of success stories of women entrepreneurs who we successfully empowered and are proud to transform their lives. I would like to thank team HR Metrics for this recognition and hope that this is just a first step in the right direction for the future” said Mr. Jahanzeb Khan, CEO, FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan.