Soneri Bank partners with Quetta gladiators for SL-7

Soneri Bank becomes the official banking partner of Quetta Gladiators in Season 7 of the Pakistan Super League. The bank has been supporting the QG team since Season 1 of PSL and is excited to be associated with the team once again. The signing ceremony was held on 19th January 2022 in Karachi and was attended by senior members from both sides. Mr Aleem Qureshi, Head CRBG from Soneri Bank stated ” Soneri Bank is pleased to sponsor Quetta Gladiators once again and we wish them the best in Season 7 of PSL.” Hasan Omar, the director of Quetta Gladiators franchise added “Cricket is a national sensation in Pakistan and PSL is our national pride. Soneri Bank has always supported our team and we hope to win the tournament this time around.” In the press conference both brand representatives were sighted congratulating each other on the partnership and wishing for a successful season amidst the concerns regarding the Omicron outbreak. PSL 7 is scheduled to begin from the 27th of January and participating teams will be seen in action at Karachi and Lahore.













