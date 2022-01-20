Myanmar anti-coup fighters claim attack in state capital

Anti-coup fighters attacked a government office in eastern Myanmar with rockets and grenades on Wednesday, killing over a dozen junta troops according to the rebels and local media.

Intense clashes between junta troops and “People’s Defence Force” fighters have ravaged the capital of Kayah state in recent days, with the military calling in air and artillery strikes to support its ground troops. Rebel fighters have taken over churches and homes in state capital Loikaw and also attacked a prison, a police source told AFP, as they dig in during fighting the UN estimates has displaced almost 90,000 people.

On Wednesday, several PDF groups attacked the district administration office and killed 15 junta troops in an hour-long battle, a spokesperson for one of the groups, the Karenni Democratic Front, told AFP. Fighters had used grenades and rockets in the attack, according to the spokesperson who asked to remain anonymous, adding their forces had suffered no casualties. “We are choosing urban war as we don’t have enough heavy weapons and guns for big battles against the Burmese military.”