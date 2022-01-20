FM invites opposition leaders to support efforts for South Punjab

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday invited all the opposition leaders to develop a consensus and support efforts for the creation of South Punjab province. In a series of tweets, the foreign minister said that the constitutional amendment in this regard required unity by all the political parties. “I welcome all opposition leaders to put the longstanding desire of the people of South Punjab foremost. Together we must reach consensus on passage of a constitutional amendment for the creation of a separate province for South Punjab,” the foreign minister said. He posted, “PTI’s manifesto, promises the creation of a separate province for the people of South Punjab. Irrespective of political affiliation, national interest requires unity on a constitutional amendment. As vice chairman of PTI, I invite opposition leaders to join us in making this a reality.” Enumerating PTI’s steps to deliver on its promise, the foreign minister said that as a party they continued to work consistently on recognition of South Punjab as a province. “We have instituted separate admin, structure, budgets, jobs & benefits with over 35% devpt (development) budget for S Punjab & ring fencing to stop financial re-appropriation,” he added in a related tweet.













