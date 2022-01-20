Alhamra Theatre Festival will kick off with a play ‘Prameshwar Singh’

The 10-day-long Alhamra Theatre Festival will start with the inaugural play Permasher Singh by Maas Foundation tomorrow at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The Alhamra invites its audience to attend long-awaited the 24th theatre festival; the festival will feature ten plays by different theatre groups of Pakistan.

This play, “Permasher Singh,” is an adaptation of the short story by one of the legendary writers of the sub-continent, Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, while it is adapted and directed by President Maas Foundation Aamir Nawaz.

Nawaz shared that performance of “Permasher Singh” is a gift for all those theatre lovers who strongly believe in interfaith and harmony.

The play followed the story of a young Muslim boy, Akhtar, who gets separated from his mother within Indian side during the partition of 1947 when her mother, after the murder of her husband by a mob, is migrating from the Indian side to Pakistan. Akhtar is soon found by the story’s other central character, a Sikh man called Permasher Singh.

They play the stage at Alhamra Hall 2 at sharp 6. 30 Pm. The 24th Alhamra Theatre Festival will continue until January 29.