FDI inflows surge 20pc in 6 months

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan surged to $1.056 billion in July-December (2021-22) compared to the FDI inflows of $879.7 million recorded during the same period, a year ago, showing a growth of 20.1 percent. On a year-on-year basis, the FDI rose to $218.7 million in December 2021 against $169.4 million recorded during the same month of the preceding year, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country-wise data shows that China remained the top country posting $306.7 million FDI during the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the investment worth $389.8 million recorded during the same period of last year.

The United States was the second largest country with an investment of $149.3 million during the period under review against the net investment of $68.7 million recorded during the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21. The foreign investment from the Netherlands posted a growth of 184 percent as it rose to $124.5 million from $43.7 million during July-December 2020-21. Foreign direct investment from Hong Kong also surged to $110.9 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year against the investment of $84.9 million during the same period of the previous year. Similarly, the FDI from Germany was recorded at $47.7 million during the corresponding period of the current fiscal year compared to the investment of $24.2 million during the same period of last year.

Investment from France increased from just $0.5 million in Jul-Dec 2020-21 to $30.1 million during the same period of the current fiscal year.

The sector-wise data shows that $364 million worth of foreign direct investment came into the power sector during the first six months of the current fiscal year followed by the financial business in which $206 million of investment was recorded while investment in the communication sector was recorded at $147 million during the period under review.