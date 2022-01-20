Leather goods export increases 9.41pc to $319.791m

The leather goods exports witnessed an increase of 9.41percent during the first half of the financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported leather goods worth $319.791 million during July-December (2021-22) against the exports of $292.279 million during July-December (2020-21), showing a growth of 9.41 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 9.73 percent going up from $152.888 million last year to $167.768 million during the current year. The leather gloves exports also rose by 9.19 percent to $142.627 million from $130.623 million. Likewise, the exports of all other leather goods also increased by 7.16 percent during the period under review as these went up from $8.768 million last year to $9.396 million during the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather goods’ exports witnessed an increase of 1.87 percent during the month of December 2021, as compared to the same month of last year.













