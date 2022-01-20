Bitcoin rises above $42,000 mark in mixed trade

The cryptocurrency market remained mixed after falling for two consecutive days, with market capitalisation shedding 0.3 percent to reach $2.1 trillion.

As of 1230 hours GMT on Wednesday, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s price surged by 0.86 percent to reach $42,103. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $797.1 billion.

Bitcoin and traditional market risk assets remain under pressure as US Treasury bond yields continue to rise on expectations of earlier and quicker rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.