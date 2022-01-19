Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir make adorable Instagram comeback

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir just engaged in an adorable banter on Instagram and their fans can’t get over it. Since Saboor Aly’s wedding earlier this month, rumours of Sajal and Ahad’s split had been swirling on social media. A number of fans questioned Ahad’s absence at his sister-in-law’s festivities and showed concerns that all might not be well between Sajal and Ahad, one of the favourite and most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

There had been no comment from either Sajal or Ahad, but Imran Abbas advised followers to not interfere in the couple’s life when he was asked in an Instagram Q&A about Ahad’s absence at Saboor’s wedding. Singer Falak Shabir, in response to the same question, hoped that everything was all right between Sajal and Ahad. But the couple laid to rest all rumours of their separation themselves when they engaged in a banter on Instagram. Ahad recently shared an advertisement for a mattress featuring himself and Sajal and tagged his wife with a fun caption. Sajal shared the same advert on her profile, tagged Ahad and responded to his caption. A large number of fans rejoiced at the posts in the comments section and thanked the couple for “shutting down haters”. Sajal and Ahad tied the knot in 2020. They are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Sajal is set to make her international film debut with Jemima Khan’s production venture What’s Love Got to Do with It? The romantic comedy stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif and Shabana Azmi.