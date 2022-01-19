Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of ‘Kurulus: Osman’

“Kurulus: Osman” fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated latest episode of the Turkish TV series.

The pictures from the upcoming episode has been shared on the official Instagram account of “Kurulus: Osman” that suggest Osman Bey has been vanquished by his enemies.

Fans will have to wait till Wednesday when the new episode is released to know whether Osman Bey survives the conspiracy against him. “Kurulus: Osman”, a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul”, tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.