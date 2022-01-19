SHAN World of Flavours was a success at KEF 2022 and We want more!

Can’t believe it’s over but never will it be forgotten! SHAN World of Flavours rocked hard all three days and people could not get enough of the amazing food and activities. You will have FOMO after you find out what you missed out on!

SHAN World of Flavours made its astounding debut this KEF2022 and left people craving its amazing Global creations after it ended. With the biggest stall at the event, the brand had four amazing food experience sections that were serving fusion menus from Japan, China, Mexico, and our very own Pakistan. SHAN proved that they can excel in any flavour, not just our beloved ghar ka khana.

The dishes were curated by a professional chef and were seriously delicious while being unique. Public favourites were the unconventional Biryani Rolls at Pakistan ki Shan, Bihari Kebab Tacos at Mexican Mashup, Beef Chilli Dry wontons at Shan ka Chinese Chaska and let’s not forget the Chicken Katsu Noodles at the Shoop Noodle Bar. With a plethora of such amazing options, everyone who visited the stall was blown away.

Food was not the only thing visitors enjoyed at the SHAN stall. The space was massive, with four global cuisine setups, each with its own distinctive look. A very anime-inspired neon setup at the Shoop noodle bar was appropriate with what was being served. They even had a gaming area with a writing wall which was left with so many memorable messages for SHAN.

Mexican Mashup was a reminiscence of the vibrant and festive Cinco de Mayo. A lot of thought was put into creating the whole platform while making sure it is comfortable in the cold weather with fire pits. The entire SHAN World of Flavours’ ambience, food as well as the experience was praiseworthy.

Here’s what Abdul Nafay, Assistant Brand Manager at Shan Foods had to say about Karachi Eat: “Would like to congratulate everyone on pulling off this event successfully. Credit goes to the management of KEF and the crowd which participated while making sure all necessary precautions are taken and enjoyed responsibly. Through this event we were able to showcase how you can use our Recipe Mixes & noodles to come up with innovative food fusion ideas. Given the overall experience we had, we hope to participate in more such events in future”

Did you miss out? Well, we can assure you of one thing. The delicious food that was presented at KEF 2022 can be easily recreated at home using SHAN Masalas, and you can find all the recipes on shanfoods.com/pk/karachieat! So, don’t get disheartened, there is always next time. Till then, happy cooking!