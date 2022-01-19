Murree probe committee fails to recommend action against defence, interior, communications ministry officials

LAHORE: As over a dozen senior officers from the district administration, police, highways and forest department faced suspension on the recommendations of an inquiry committee constituted by the Punjab government to investigate Murree fiasco, the probe committee referred names of officials from federal departments to their ministries for further departmental action over their gross negligence.

Sources privy to the matter informed Daily Times that several officials from the ministries of defence, interior and communications responsible to respond to and handle the situation following the heavy snowfall and subsequent closure of roads in Murree were interrogated by the investigation committee. The committee found severe negligence in fulfilment of duties on part of officials from the three ministries. However instead of recommending any action against them, the committee referred their cases to relevant ministries for further departmental action.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inquiry report submitted by the investigation committee constituted has recommended suspension and disciplinary proceedings against Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Shah, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kiyani, ASP Murree Ahmed Shah, CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan and several other officers from highway and forest departments.