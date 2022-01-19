Two schools sealed after students diagnosed with Coronavirus

The District Health Authority has sealed two schools in Rawalpindi after the detection of Coronavirus positivity among nine students.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed Wednesday that Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Khahyban-e-Sir Syed and Govt girls high school, Dheri Hasanabad were sealed as the samples of three and six students were diagnosed with positive symptoms, respectively.

Dr Waqar said that the schools have been closed for ten days and added that the samples of 15 students have also been taken, results of which would be received on January 20.

He said the health authority had also launched a crackdown on those violating the government-prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the virus.”Please wear masks and get everyone around you vaccinated as soon as possible”, the health officer stressed.