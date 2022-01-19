FBR officers are TUNELESS as a result of Aima Baig’s sleight of hand

Aima Baig, a well-known Pakistani singer, has shown another talent by deceiving the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which froze her bank accounts but later discovered they were empty.

Due to the singer’s failure to pay a large amount of income tax, her bank accounts ended up being sealed by the FBR, however, the ‘cunning’ Pakistani celebrity had her own methods of resolving the issue at hand.

Before the FBR decided to seal Aima Baig‘s bank accounts, the singer ended up removing all of the cash from there. It has been revealed that Aima has made a transaction of an amount summing up to Rs25 million from her bank accounts.

The singer who dictates the huge crowds by just holding a mike in her hands and had made a fool of the FBR officials with her little sleight of hand.

Previously, The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) began an investigation against Pakistani celebrities who failed to pay income tax.

Popular music personality Aima Baig came under the radar of the FBR for not paying tax amounting to 85 million rupees.

Furthermore, a notice was issued to the singer stating that all of Aima Baig‘s cars would be confiscated. It was revealed that Aima hasn’t paid the taxes for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

FBR Deputy Commissioner Ali Raza Gillani personally served a notice to the Pakistani singing star, including her address in Model Town, Lahore.

In order to recoup the large amount of tax that Aima Baig had failed to pay, an inquiry centred on seizing the singer’s vehicles.

