Youth kills sister for ‘honour’

SARGODHA: A youth allegedly shot his sister dead in the name of honour in the jurisdiction of the Mitha Tiwana police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that 18-year-old Samar Nawaz of Dhookri village suspected that his 17-year-old sister Sidra had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality. As a result, he allegedly shot her dead and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.