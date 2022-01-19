PM calls UAE Crown Prince to condemn Houthi’s attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone call with Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia on civil facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister expressed solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Wednesday.

He underlined that such attacks could not be justified and stressed on the immediate cessation of these attacks, which continued to pose grave threat to regional peace and security.

The prime minister offered deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The Crown Prince thanked the prime minister for the strong expression of support, and also offered condolence on the sad demise of a Pakistani national who died in the tragic incident.