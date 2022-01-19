India creates border tension to divert attention from domestic problems: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING: India creates border tension with its neighboring countries from time to time, mainly to ease the increasingly acute domestic contradictions, Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, and former Defence Attache in South Asian countries said on Wednesday.

Now, the Modi regime is facing a series of major contradictions in the Indian society. First, COVID-19 has led to the collapse of India’s economy. Second, the contradictions between Hindu groups and the non-Hindu groups have developed to an irreconcilable level. Third, Modi’s agriculture laws have damaged the interests of tens of thousands of farmers and their agitation is hard to calm down, he said in an article.

Prof Cheng said that throughout decades of history, whenever India’s domestic contradictions develop to an uncontrollable level, India will provoke conflicts or wars with its neighbors to divert the attention of the domestic people.

“Actually, the Indian authorities themselves know very well that militarily India is not China’s opponent. During the conflicts with China in the early 1960s and the past two years, the Indian army was defeated miserably,” he added.

He further analyzed that Indian Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane is so arrogant, mainly because India has recently obtained several advanced weapons from abroad. The general believes that with the advanced weapons, the Indian army can win a war. Actually, this is his very naive thinking.

Prof Cheng believed that the main factor determining the outcome of a war is people, not advanced weapons.

He revealed that in the Indian armed forces, there exist various complex contradictions, especially the lack of basic trust between officers and soldiers. The vast majority of officers come from the upper class and the vast majority of soldiers come from the lower class.

Soldiers only serve for livelihood. Arrogant officers bully soldiers wantonly, and the poor soldiers are very afraid of their officers. How can such an army fight? Therefore, in every war and conflict with neighboring countries, the Indian army was vulnerable.

Although the Indian army has a lot of advanced equipment, almost all of them are imported from abroad. In recent 20 years, India has emphasized the diversification of weapons sources.

While continuing to buy from Russia, it has purchased from the United States, France, Israel and other countries. As a result, the Indian army’s arsenal has become a hodgepodge, greatly increasing the difficulty of maintenance.

In terms of ammunitions, the Indian army also relies on procurement from abroad, which seriously affects the exertion of the Indian army’s campaign firepower. During a war, the equipment of the Indian army will be constantly destroyed, which will be difficult to be effectively supplemented. This will be a fatal weakness for the Indian army.

In addition, when the Indian army take heavy casualties, it lacks effective rescue, so dozens of soldiers were frozen to death in the conflict in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

Under such circumstances, Gen Naravane still believes that India can win, which is pure lying with his eyes open, Prof. Cheng concluded.