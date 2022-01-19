Excise police seize over two kg hashish in smuggling bid

PESHAWAR: Excise police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle more than two kilograms of hashish in the Peshawar region and arrested the accused.

According to the spokesperson of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, the excise policy of Peshawar Region received a tip-off of drug trafficking bids, after which SHO Muhammad Riaz and his team set up a check post at H Gol Chowk on the motorway.

They signaled to stop a suspicious vehicle (LEB 3839) and a search turned up 24,000 grams of hashish hidden in the vehicle’s secret chambers.

Excise police arrested accused Muhammad Azeem, a resident of Sargodha.

A case has been registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region.