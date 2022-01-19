Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

San Francisco: Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans.

Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta.

“From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella “saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this,” Ives added.

The analyst noted that there are bound to be some “speed bumps navigating both the Beltway and Brussels” given the epic size of the deal.

Microsoft catapulted itself into the big league in one of the world’s most lucrative markets by announcing the deal to take over Activision-Blizzard — the biggest acquisition in the video game sector’s history.

The deal will bring some of the world’s most famous games into Microsoft’s possession, including “Call of Duty”, “Candy Crush” and “Warcraft”, and make it the third-largest gaming company in the world, behind only Sony and Tencent.

Not leaping into the top spot in the market should be in Microsoft’s favor when it comes to regulators worried about the potential for monopoly power.

There are concerns, however, that Microsoft might make future Activision titles exclusive to its Xbox consoles and Windows-powered computers, shutting out rival PlayStation hardware made by Japan-based Sony.

Activision has long made blockbuster games such as “Call of Duty” for both consoles.

“While some have argued that this would be against its own interests and curtail its revenue stream, this wouldn’t be unusual given how Microsoft has got itself into trouble by bundling hardware and software previously,” said CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson.