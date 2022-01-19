Los Angeles to host Summit of the Americas in June

Washington: The ninth Summit of the Americas will be held in Los Angeles in June, US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, saying it will focus on building a sustainable and “equitable future.”

The United States will host leaders from the region to “advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity, security, human rights, and dignity,” the White House said in a statement.

The Summit of the Americas is the only meeting that brings together the country leaders of North, South, and Central America and the Caribbean, the statement noted.

“The ability of our democracies to close the gap between what we promise and what we deliver depends in no small part on what we do, together, to make it better,” the White House said, insisting that US interests “are inextricably bound to the fortunes of our closest neighbors in the Americas.”

Biden underlined the deep, historical US commitment to the peoples of the Americas and to the Build Back Better World, a presidential initiative to counteract China’s New Silk Road project and help disburse billions of dollars for infrastructure development.