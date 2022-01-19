Pacer Hasnain reported at Big Bash League, to undergo test on bowling action

LAHORE: Young Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain will undergo a test on his bowling action after it was reported by umpires in the Big Bash League (BBL), according to a report. The Hyderabad-born pacer, who made his debut over at the BBL with a triple-wicket maiden, will undergo the test at the International Cricket Council accredited bio-mechanics laboratory in Lahore, the report said. Hasnain has just finished a productive five-game stint with Sydney Thunder. The 21-year-old, who once bowled a 155kph delivery in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), made a strong impact in his debut season at the BBL. He came in as a replacement for English quick Saqib Mahmood, and took 4 for 22 in Thunder’s 53-run win over Brisbane Heat, his debut. The development comes after Hasnain was accused of chucking during a match against Sydney Sixers. According to the report, the incident occurred during the first innings of the match as Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques failed to connect when Hasnain bowled a bouncer. Words were exchanged between the duo, with Henriques telling Hasnain: “Nice throw, mate”. According to the ICC website, an illegal bowling action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. “This is defined by the ICC as being where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released,” the rules state. If the player is found to be using an illegal bowling action, then they will be suspended from bowling until they have modified their bowling action and undertaken another test successfully, the rules add.













