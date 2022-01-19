Pakistan, Windies power to first wins in U-19 World Cup

LAHORE: Dunith Wellalage was again the star for Sri Lanka as he took a five-fer and scored 52 to guide his side to a four-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in West Indies on Monday. The Lions came out on top in the tussle between the two unbeaten teams in Group D, with no Australian able to match Wellalage in Basseterre. Hosts West Indies did the business against Scotland as the bowlers dismissed Scotland for less than 100, with bowling coach and Windies legend Curtly Ambrose proudly watching on. Teddy Bishop then showed his skill with the bat to guide West Indies to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in Group D to sit second in the table with one game to go. Pakistan showed their batting strength as they played their opening game in Group C in Guyana, putting on 315 thanks to a Haseebullah Khan century. Zimbabwe fell 116 runs short in the chase despite an 83–run eighth-wicket partnership between Brian Bennett and Tendekai Mataranyika, thus losing by 115 runs.













